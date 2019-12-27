New Prepaid Plan introduced by Airtel: Check details

India’s leading telecom service provider Bharati Airtel has launched many plans earlier in October. Now the company has reintroduced its Rs.558 recharge again. Airtel has removed Rs.549 plan for this.

The Rs.558 Prepaid recharge plan provides unlimited vocal calls to any network in India, 3 GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for 56 days.

The plan is also bundled with Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream APP Premium membership and a free four-week course on Shaw Academy and a chance to win Rs.100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel also offers 3GB data plan under Rs 500. Priced at Rs 349, the prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and 3GB daily high-speed 3G/4G data.