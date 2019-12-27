Popular TV star found hanging inside home

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, last seen in Colors show Ishq Mein Marjaawaan starring Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma in lead role, has allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai home. He was 37. The news of his sad demise was shared by colleague and friend Karanvir Bohra on Twitter, who expressed his shock over the sudden loss.

His body was found hanging at his Badra, Mumbai residence yesterday. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed and police is conducting further investigation on the matter.

Several actors has paid condolensce to the actor. Kushal’s close friend Chetan Hasraj is not able to come to terms with the loss and is in a state of shock. “He was going through separation from his wife and he was also down with sickness. I still can’t believe that Kushal is no more with us. I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he discussed with me that he was disturbed. I tried telling him that things happen in life and he should just fight back. But I never imagined that he will take such a step. It is heartbreaking.” said teh actor to ToI.

Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian.