Rape and murder of 3-year-old girl : High Court pronounces death penalty for convict

Gujarat High Court pronounces death penalty for convict in Surat rape and murder of 3-year-old girlThe Gujarat High Court on Tuesday pronounced death penalty to the main accused in the rape and murder case of a three-year-old girl in Surat. The incident dates back to October 2018, when the victim had gone missing from her home and was later found packed in a plastic bag in a locked building.

The accused, identified as Anil Yadav is in his early twenties and hails from Bihar is known to the victim’s family.The incident happened soon after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha, which triggered attacks across Gujarat on migrants from Bihar and UP.

Anil Yadav escaped to Bihar but was soon arrested.