School principal arrested for molesting 14-year-old girl

A 35-year-old principal of a Bhiwandi-based Hindi school was arrested by cops of Bhiwandi taluka police station for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old school girl here on Thursday.

The incident took place at Hindi school in Nadi Naka area of Shelar village, Bhiwandi taluka. The accused principal has been identified as Pramod Nayak, who had sexually harassed the girl, a class 10 student.

The victim stated in her complaint that the accused called her in his cabin three days ago, which she refused. Following this, the accused called her through a school clerk when she was in the class room.

In the cabin, he inappropriately touched her. But she did not inform her parents immediately. Later, she narrated the entire incident to her parents, police said.