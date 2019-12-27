See the video of ‘snow tubing’ by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband American Nick Jonas are enjoying their Christmas vacation at Mammoth lakes, California. Nick has gifted a ‘Batmobile’ to Priyanka and has shared a video them snow tubing.

“Trust falls are so 2019… trust tubing spins are 2020!”, Nick captioned the video.

Earlier Priyanka has shared a video of her driving the snowmobile . “Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas”, Priyanka Chopra captioned the video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married in 2018. The wedding consisted of a Christian ceremony on December 1 and Hindu ceremony the following day.