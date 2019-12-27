Three arrested for gang raping 15-year-old girl in bus

A 19-year-old bus helper has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl inside a bus in Biaora town of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Friday. The police have arrested Raju Ahirwar for allegedly raping the minor, and two others, including the bus driver, for abetting the crime, an official said.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the victim was returning to her village after meeting her brother in Indore, Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said. Ahirwar allegedly raped the girl inside a stationary bus at Biaora bus stand, while bus driver Kadir Khan (25) stood guard outside the vehicle, Suthalia police station in- charge Mukesh Gaud said.

After the incident, the girl reached Suthalia police station at around 2 am on Thursday and reported the crime, he added. An offence has been registered against Ahirwar under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gaud said.