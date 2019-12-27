DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Trailer of Omar Lulu’s ‘Dhamaka’ released; Watch it

Dec 27, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
The trailer of ‘Dhamaka’ directed by Omar Lulu was released. The film directed by Omar Lulu has Arun Kumar and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles.Mukesh and Urvashi also plays a vital role in the film.

The trailer gives the hint that the film is an adult comedy. The film revolves around a young man’s impotency issue.

Neha Saxena, Sabumon Abdusamad, Salim kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Shalin Zoya and Hareesh kanaran also play crucial roles in the film.

The film is penned jointly by Sarang Jayaprakash, Venu OV and Kiran Lal. Mk Nassar is producing the film.

