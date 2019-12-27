You will be fined Dh.800 for this violation in UAE

The Abu dhabi police has issued an advisory for all drivers. The Abu Dhabi police warned the drivers will be imposed with a fine of Dh.800 along with 4 black points for using mobile phones while driving. The post emphasises against playing mobile games while driving.

As per authorities around 88,619 mobile phone violations were committed by drivers in UAE in 2018. In the last three years around 323,102 violations were registered. The distraction while driving claimed the lives of 59 people in 438 accidents in 2018, informed the authorities.