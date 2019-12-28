Anti-CAA protests : Rapid Action Force to get anti-riot shield with electric shock to push back protesters

Rapid Action Force deployed in Seelampur area, in the eastern part of the national capital Delhi switched to anti-riot shields with electric shock capabilities to curb protesters with minimum force. This is the first time security forces are resorting to the shields capable of generating a 12 Amp current, to keep back unruly mobs.

Approved by the Union home ministry, shock shields, costing Rs 20,000 apiece, are replacing the polycarbonate shields currently used by the troops. With these shock shields, RAF troops, at the flip of a switch, can deliver a non-lethal dose of electric shock to rioters coming in contact with them.

Alongside, portable laser dazzlers are also being used that visually impairs protesters for a few minutes. The laser shots can impair the eyesight for five to 15 minutes, making it difficult or impossible for rioters to aim properly, drive, run or jump. The weapon is very useful in controlling stone-pelters.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), numbering around 10,000, have been called upon to break up riots and communal clashes in the national capital.