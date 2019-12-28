CPI(M) leader compares PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with different breeds of dogs

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim, the former Member of Parliament compared the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to different breeds of dogs.

Speaking at an anti-CAA rally in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, Salim likened the PM and the West Bengal CM to dogs and then went on to explain about their breeds.

Mohammad Salim said that when our PM was the CM of Gujarat, he used to refer to allegations levelled by opposition leaders as ‘bhaukna’, or barking of dogs. He then went on the to explain the meaning of bhaukna, saying it is same as the Bengali word for barking. But when talking about local breed dogs, people use the Bengali term, but when talking about foreign breeds like Alsatian dogs, people use the Hindi term for the barking of dogs. After that to explain the difference between local and foreign breeds of dogs, the CPI leader chose to use the examples of Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee. He said that just like different breeds of dogs are the same with some minor differences, Modi and Banerjee are also same with some minor differences. The difference between the PM and the CM are like the matter of breeds and pedigree of dogs, he added.