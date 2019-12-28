Dalit man’s shp set on fire over inter-caste marriage

A dalit man’s shop was set on fire by a group people over his marriage with a woman from another caste. The shocking incident occurred in Bansur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh police has arrested seven people. Police has registered a FIR under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes(prevention of Atrocities) Act against 23 people. Police has also imposed prohibitory order in the village as tension escalated after the incident.

As per police a 21-year-old Dalit married a 19-year-old women belonging to Other backward Class (OBC) community. The relatives and family of women were against the mariage. Form then the relatives of the women were harassing the couples and they set fire to hsi shop on Friday midnight.