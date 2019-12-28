” Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence”: Akshay Kumar on CAA protests

Bollywood superstar Akshay kumar has urged to the protesters to stay away from violence during the anti Citizenship Amendment Act. The national award winning actor said that he did not like violence and wants people to deal the situation in a positive way. The actor has not reacted to the CAA issue earlier.

“I don’t like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don’t do violence. Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody’s property, nobody should do that,” Akshay said .