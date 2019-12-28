Facebook removes popular feature

Social media giant Facebook has removed a popular feature. The world’s largest social media handle Facebook has removed the ability to use Messenger without a Facebook account.

At present the users can get access to Messenger or Messenger Lite app by using their phone number instead of a Facebook account. But from now on days the users will require to have a Facebook account to connect with Messenger.

The latest update of Facebook precedes the company’s plan of unifying the technical infrastructure of its services including WhatsApp and Instagram.