Facebook removes popular feature

Dec 28, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Social media giant Facebook has removed a popular feature. The world’s largest social media handle Facebook has removed the ability to use Messenger without a Facebook account.

At present the users can get access to Messenger or Messenger Lite app by using their phone number instead of a Facebook account. But from now on days the users will require to have a Facebook account to connect with Messenger.

The latest update of Facebook precedes the company’s plan of unifying the technical infrastructure of its services including WhatsApp and Instagram.

