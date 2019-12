Former Bharatiya Janata Party President of Assam, Indramani Bora passed away at his residence in Guwahati on Saturday. He died at the age of 81-year-old.

Bora was a member of Rajya Sabha from Assam. Bora was elected as BJP president of Assam unit in Guwahati on October 19, 2003. He was survived by his two daughters and a son.