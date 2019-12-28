ISL: Yet another draw for Kerala Blasters

In football, Kerala blasters failed to gain victory and ended in another draw against NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match ended in 1-1.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored for Kerala blasters and Asamoah Gyan scored for NorthEast United FC. Both goals came in through penalty kicks.

68' | What a strike by @puitea_7

Rehenesh just about keeps it from goal! KBFC 1-1 NEUFC #StrongerAsOne — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019

Kerala Blasters is in the ninth position in the point table with 8 points from 10 matches. Blasters won only one match. Blasters secured five draws and four losses.

FT It ends all square here in Kochi as both sides convert from the spot to secure a point each. #StrongerAsOne #KBFCNEU pic.twitter.com/ScdKWmOuyF — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 28, 2019

NorthEast United FC is in the 7th position with 11 points from 9 matches. The next match of Blasters is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on january 5.