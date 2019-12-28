Indian Super LeagueDH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

ISL: Yet another draw for Kerala Blasters

Dec 28, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
In football, Kerala blasters failed to gain victory and ended in another draw against NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match ended in 1-1.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored for Kerala blasters and Asamoah Gyan scored for NorthEast United FC. Both goals came in through penalty kicks.

Kerala Blasters is in the ninth position in the point table with 8 points from 10 matches. Blasters won only one match. Blasters secured five draws and four losses.

NorthEast United FC is in the 7th position with 11 points from 9 matches. The next match of Blasters is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on january 5.

