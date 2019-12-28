Kareena Kapoor gets trolled for ignoring beggar child,video goes viral : Watch Here

Bollywood ActressKareena Kapoor Khan was spotted along with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The mother-daughter duo was clicked by the shutterbugs and the pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. However, The Good Newwz actor was trolled heavily on social media for not acknowledging the poor child who was begging to Kareena to give her the money. The lady police officer was also seen pushing away the child and this did not go well with the netizens.

In the video, Kareena can be seen clad in a polka dot jumpsuit and is carrying Taimur in her hands and then enters her car.

One user wrote, “That little ….feels so bad. Reality.” Another user commented, “2nd pic break my heart.”

One more user wrote, “What a stardom where ignoring a lil small poor girl,making in millions n no humanity.”