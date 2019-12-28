Know about the top 10 downloaded apps of the decade

A top ten list of the most downloaded apps of the decade has been released. The top 10 list named ‘ A Look Back At the Top Apps & Games of the Decade’ was released by App Annie.

The list was made using the data drawn from Android and iOS devices -both Google Play Store and Apple App Store-.

The top ten most downloaded apps are the following:

1. Facebook

2. Facebook Messenger

3. WhatsApp

4. Instagram

5.Snapchat

6. Skype

7. TikTok

8. UC Browser

9. YouTube

10. Twitter

App Annie informed that the 2019 data included is for January to November this year. The combined data for the APP Store and the Play Store begins only from January 2012. Data till December 31,2011 is from Apple App Store only.