Know more about Reliance Jio postpaid plans: Details inside

Reliance Jio is India’s leading telecom and internet service provider. Jio offers various prepaid and postpaid plans for its customers.Jio offers many postpaid plans.

Here are the details.

The basic plan of Rs.199 gives 100 messages per day, 25 GB data and unlimited net calls. And the customer will also get complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

The Global ISD pack of Jio priced at Rs.501 offers a talktime worth Rs.551. And is valid for a period of 28 days. Customers also get a good rate of ISD calls in 230 countries across 13975 country area codes suing the jio International Services. The ISD Combo Pack also offers 5 international SMS free along with talktime.

Another plan priced at Rs.1101 is valid for a period of 28 days and offers international roaming usage of Rs.1211.

Jio also has an option of PayGo wherein users can pay as ‘Pay As You GO. With this facility, mobile data can be used at a price of Rs 0.1 per 10KB, call to India, outgoing local call, and incoming call per minute is priced at Rs 10. Each outgoing text message will be charged at a price of Rs 10, while an outgoing international call will cost one Rs 100 per minute.

In case the user is activating this pack for the first time, he or she needs to ensure that their number is connected to the Jio network. After purchasing the pack, need to restart the device after a period of 15 minutes.