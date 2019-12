Man breaches the security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her.

#WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019