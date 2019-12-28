Motion poster of Vikram’s new film ‘ Cobra’ released: watch

The title of upcoming film Tamil superstar ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is announced. The title and motion poster of the film are released by the makers recently.

The motion poster has two cobra snakes and a king’s crown as well. The video was trending on YouTube at the number 1 position.The film which was tentatively titled as ‘Chiyaan Vikram 58’ has now officially been titled ‘Cobra’.

The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. 7 Screen Studio is producing this big budget film . AR Rahman is composing music for the film.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is making his acting debut with ‘Cobra’. Former Miss Supranational, Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead.