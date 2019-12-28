Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Pak Visit : RTI report reveals Congress leader claims reimbursements for ‘personal’ Pak visit

“Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had claimed reimbursement from the government for his personal visit to Pakistan during the swearing-in ceremony of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan”,RTI report said.

Sidhu had gone to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. However, Sidhu had then described his visit as a personal visit and not a political one. The RTI reveals that Sidhu claimed for the reimbursement for the petrol expenses, driver’s salary and his own daily allowance and travel allowance from the Punjab government to and fro from his home in Amritsar to the Wagah border.

Questions are now being raised of Sidhu for charging the government treasury for what he described as his private visit to Pakistan, as Sidhu had gone on a personal invitation by the former Pakistani cricketer and not on an official visit by a representative of the Indian government.