Singer Sapna Choudhary’s car meets with an accident

Haryana’s famous singer Sapna Chaudhary narrowly survived a road accident in Gurugram. Sapna was returning from Sohna Road after shopping late Thursday night when her car was hit by another car at Vatika Chowk. However, he has not suffered any injuries in this accident.

Sapna also left with the driver without any police complaint. According to locals, after the collision, the driver of Sapna stopped the car and the driver of the other car escaped with the car.

Due to this, the number of the car and the driver could not be identified. Sapna’s car got scratched in the accident, after which Sapna left the car. According to Inspector Mukesh, in-charge of Badshahpur police station, we did not have any complaint, action will be taken if the complaint comes.