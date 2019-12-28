” You’d better mind your own business”: Congress leader P.Chidambaram to Army Chief

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram on Saturday raised severe criticism against Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his criticism of political leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. He raised criticism against army chief while addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

” it is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country’s politicians in accordance with ours”, said Chidamabaram.

” Now, the Army general us being asked to speak up. Is this the job of the Army, you’d better mind your own business. What politicians will do, politicians will do”, the former union Home minister said.

The veteran Congress leader also supported the anti-CAA protests. ” India’s students and youth decided to oppose this law because they understand the grave danger it poses to the indian constitution. The Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens are conjoined twins that pose a direct threat to Muslims. The law is unconstitutional, and I’m sure that it will struck down by the Supreme Court”, added Chidambaram.