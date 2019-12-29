10-year-old boy raped over 100 times and tortured by Madrasa teacher

A Madarsa teacher, identified as Shamsuddin, along with three associates, sexually assaulted a 10-year-old minor boy for over a hundred times in Pakistan’s Manshera district. Shamsuddin and his accomplices not only raped the minor but also inflicted inhumanely torture upon the victim while performing the heinous crime.

According to reports, the minor was rushed to the hospital as blood started to ooze out from his eyes as a result of repeated and brutal sexual abuse. It was further reported that the victim needed to be shifted Ayub Medical Complex located in Abbottabad, Pakistan as his health condition continued to deteriorate.

After receiving the initial medical report, police have lodged a case against the Madarsa teacher while raids were being carried out to nab the absconders.