Television actress Donal Bisht is having her vacation in Goa. The actress has shared her vacation pictures on her official social media handle.

Donal Bisht is a television actress and model known for her roles in ‘Ek Deewaana Tha’ and ‘ Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’. In 2019, Bisht was ranked 18th in The Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Women on TV.