Anti-CAA Protest : 4 arrested for ‘kolam protest’ by drawing ‘rangoli’

Chennai police on Sunday detained four people — including a boy — in Chennai’s Besant Nagar area, when they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The police detained the protesters while they were drawing kolams (rangoli) on the streets to mark their protests in peaceful manner.

According to initial reports, Chennai city police detained seven people for making Kolam on the streets as a mark of their protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR. However, some reports claim that four people were detained, and later they were released. Also, reports state that all the people were detained from Besant Nagar in Chennai and then taken to the J5 Shastri Nagar police station.