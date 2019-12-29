Boxing: 5 Indian women selected for Olympic Qualifiers

In boxing, five Indian women boxers were selected for the Olympic Qualifiers. The Indian female boxers competed in six categories. The Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania for the women will take place from February 3 to 14,2020 in Wuhan, China.

World champion Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen by 9-1 in the 51-kg category. In 57 kg category Sakshi Chaudhary beat Sonia lather by 9-1.

In the 60kg event Simranjit Kaur defeated Sarita Devi by 8-2. In the 69 kg category Lovlina Borgohain won. In the 75 kg category Pooja Rani won.