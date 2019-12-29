CAA Protest : Asaduddin Owaisi to hold ‘Save constitution, Save nation’ rally today

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to hold ‘Save constitution, Save nation’ rally today.Asaduddin Owaisi is continuously seen raising voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR from the time it was introduced in the parliament. On Saturday (December 29), Owaisi addressed a rally in Nizamabad and slammed the government for introducing CAA and NRC. Sharing a video in his Twitter handle Owaisi wrote, ” Nizamabad, Telangana has a message for anyone who believes that Indians need to prove their citizenship in their own home.”

After the Centre’s approval to the National Population Register (NPR), Owaisi on Tuesday (December 24) said that NPR is the first step towards NRC. Owaisi told media, “They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said `Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country`. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents… The final list will be NRC.”