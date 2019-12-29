Congress activist who gave ride to Priyanka Gandhi on two wheeler has been fined

The Uttar Pradesh police imposed a fine on the Congress party worker who gave a ride to AICC general secretary priyanka Gandhi on two wheeler. A fine of Rs.6100 has been imposed on Dheeraj Gujjar, a local Congress party activist for driving two wheeler without wearing a helmet.

Priyanka Gandhi took a two wheeler as she was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh police from visiting retired IPS officer who has been arrested for participating the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Priyanka Gandhi later accused that she was manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh police. Priyanka Gandhi accused that she was pushed away and even held by her throat by a police officer. She was stopped by the UP police from going to house of a retired IPS officer who was arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protest.