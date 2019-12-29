DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

‘Don’t click on these links’: Warns Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

Dec 29, 2019, 11:31 pm IST
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued an advisory for all citizens, The advisory urged all citizens to   avoid clicking on links found on anonymous messages.The TRA released this advisory on its Twitter handle.

The TRA urged all residents to be wary of anonymous messages and the links attached to them. These links tempt users with fake rewards. These kind of  fraudulent messages must be ignored  advised TRA.

The TRA advised the public not to open unknown links or attachments from unverified sources. Users must  verify the authenticity of text messages, refrain from calling mentioned numbers and get in touch with the concerned entity by using the numbers on its official channels. The devices must be updated continuously  and antivirus applications. The TRA also urged  to  avoid using or getting pirated software from unreliable external sources and ensure that programs are downloaded from official sources.

