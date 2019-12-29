‘Don’t click on these links’: Warns Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued an advisory for all citizens, The advisory urged all citizens to avoid clicking on links found on anonymous messages.The TRA released this advisory on its Twitter handle.

The TRA urged all residents to be wary of anonymous messages and the links attached to them. These links tempt users with fake rewards. These kind of fraudulent messages must be ignored advised TRA.

The TRA advised the public not to open unknown links or attachments from unverified sources. Users must verify the authenticity of text messages, refrain from calling mentioned numbers and get in touch with the concerned entity by using the numbers on its official channels. The devices must be updated continuously and antivirus applications. The TRA also urged to avoid using or getting pirated software from unreliable external sources and ensure that programs are downloaded from official sources.