Dubai announced modified timings of services :Details inside

The modified timings of the services for the New Year ,2020 has been announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) .

They are as per follows:

Parking:

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and fees will be reinstated on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

Customer’s Happiness Centres will close on January 1, 2020, and resume duty on January 2, 2020. Smart centres at Umm Ramool, Manara, Deira, Barsha, Kafaf, and RTA’s head office will remain open 24/7 during the holiday period.

Dubai Metro and Tram (Dubai Metro to run day and night for New Year 2020)

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 5am on Tuesday, December 31, to midnight between Wednesday and Thursday. The Green Line will start service at 5.30am on Tuesday and run until midnight between Wednesday and Thursday. Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am on Tuesday until 1am of Thursday.

Public buses (Dubai Bus)

At main stations buses will start service on Wednesday from 4.25am to 00.59am (past midnight), and at Ghubaiba from 4.14am to 00.58am (past midnight). At subsidiary stations, such as Satwa, buses will operate from 4.45am to 11.03pm, except for Route C01, which will be running around-the-clock. At Al Qusais, the bus service timing will be from 4.31am to 00.08am (past midnight), at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11.35pm, and at Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.30pm.

Metro Link

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat Stations will be in service on the holiday from 5am to 1.10am (of the following day).