Know more about Vodafone’s recharge plans: Details of Price,data and other benefits

India’s leading telecom service provider Vodafone-Idea has many plans for its customers. The plans offer many benefits for its users.

Here are the top 5 plans of Vodafone:

1.Rs.10: This pack offers talktime of Rs 7.47. There is no expiry date of this plan and it ends only when the talktime of Rs 7.47 has been utilized.

2.Rs.19: This offers is valid for two days. This gives the customer unlimited talktime, 100 SMS and 150 MB of internet data. Along with the customer gets additional benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

3. Rs.39: This allrounder pack is available for Rs 39 and gives users a talktime worth Rs 30 and provides 100 MB internet data. The pack expires after a period of 14 days.

4. Rs.129: This pack allow users to make unlimited calls, send 300 SMS without extra charge and use 2 GB of data. Along with additional benefits like Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

5. Rs.2399: The annual pack, is available at a price of Rs 2399, includes unlimited talktime, 1.5 GB internet data and 100 SMS each day. Users get add ons such as Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.