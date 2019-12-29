NASA astronaut breaks record for longest space mission by a woman

Women across the globe have achieved great heights in the field of science and technology. In a latest development National Aeronautics and Space Administration has shared an image of Astronaut Christina Koch who has set a record on Saturday of being the longest single spaceflight by a woman –Peggy Whitson. With this, she broke the previous record of another woman astronaut who has spent 288 days in space.

Sharing the achievement of Astronaut Christina Koch, NASA shared her image taking a photograph from DSLR and wrote, “Astronaut Christina Koch (@Astro_Christina) sets a record today, Dec. 28, for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, eclipsing the former record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson of @nasaastronauts. Her long-duration mission is helping us learn how to keep astronauts healthy for deep space exploration to the Moon and Mars.???” Adding more, it wrote, “#CongratsChristina on reaching new heights! Swipe left to see a few photos Christina captured from her vantage point aboard the @iss.???”