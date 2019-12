As the whole world is heading to welcome ‘New year’, the UAE federal government has announced a one day holiday for both private and public sector employees.

The Umm Al Quwain government has announced a two day holiday for the New Year on Sunday.

As per a circular issued by the Umm Al Quwain government January 1 and 2 will be holidays for the government sector. So the employees can enjoy a four-day break when combined with the weekend. Works will resume on January 5,2020.