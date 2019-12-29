Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi mocking Hindu ritual,video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video that has gone viral all over the internet, Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi could be seen saying how he had smashed his television set at home once when he saw one of his children doing a Hindu ritual.

The video has gone viral just a couple of days after a video of Shoaib Akhtar had gone viral in which the ex-cricketer had sensationally claimed how Pakistani players mistreated Danish Kaneria for being a Hindu. Since then, a number of former Pakistan cricketers including former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javed Miandad have spoken on the matter.

And as Pakistan’s image was getting tarnished due to Akhtar’s revelation, the latest video is further set to hamper the country’s already poor image in the world. In the video, Shahid Afridi could be seen saying that he was furious when he saw one of his daughters enacting an ‘aarti’ (Hindu tradition) scene while watching an India drama serial.

Talking on a chat show, the cricketer surprisingly took pride in what he did as he said he said he lost his temper when he found one of his children watching a Hindu ritual being shown on the Indian channel Star Plus, and smashed the TV set. And to everyone’s surprise, the anchor looked delighted when Shahid Afridi revealed his antics.

“Pata nahi kya karte hai thaali leke yu yu (I don’t know what they do with the plate)” said Shahid Afridi while gesticulating his hands in a circular motion as he clearly mocked the age-old Hindu tradition.