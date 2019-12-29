PM Narendra Modi to address 60th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through the 60th edition of Mann Ki Baat. This will be the last episode of Mann Ki Baat for the year 2019. In the episode PM Modi is expected to speak on a recap of the happening of the year and might thank the people of India for voting back to Bharatiya Janata Party at Centre once again.

PM Modi has invited ideas from various sections of the society to share their comments and views on the functioning of his government, like the way he does before every episode. This time he is supposed to speak on Supreme Court judgment on Ram Mandir, Citizenship Amendment Act, Chandrayaan-2 among others. Apart from this, he might recall the valour of Indian Air Force’s strike in Balakot and issues related with abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.