Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by police,Congress releases video : Watch Here

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Uttar Pradesh in order to meet the family of “anti-CAA activist” who was arrested by UP police. When in UP, she alleged that the UP police roughed her up and manhandled her. However, video evidence proves that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was, as usual, spreading fake news.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that when she got down from her car, she was stopped by the police on the way to meet Darapuri’s family, and a female police officer manhandled her and pushed her, causing her to fall.

She further said, “What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh Police. There is no point in stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?” she asked a police official. I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit) so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so.”

The Congress has now released a video trying to prove that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled by the police. She has claimed that the lady police held her neck and pushed her to the ground. She has also alleged that she was held by her collar. She alleged that this happened twice.

What the hell does Bisht wants to prove ?

How can the UP police manhandle @priyankagandhi ??

How can the UP police manhandle @priyankagandhi ??

This is your respect for women @BJP4India ?