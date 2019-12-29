Robert Vadra Tweets support for wife Priyanka Gandhi after ‘manhandling’ by UP cops

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was manhandled by Uttar Pradesh police, her husband Robert Vadra took to twitter to say he was extremely disturbed by the incident. Vadra, however, added that he is proud of Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people.

I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you.

What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief 2/2 pic.twitter.com/50GYKCx61M — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri,” he tweeted.

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” Robert added. He also attached the video where a police officer can be seen trying to stop Priyanka.

Priyanka on Saturday alleged that she was manhandled by cops on her way to the residence of a former IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. She claimed a cop grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri.

However, the police officer said the allegations were false. “A number of things (such as manhandling and neck grabbing) are being circulated on the social media, which is completely false. I have discharged my duty with full sincerity,” Dr Archana Singh, Circle Officer Modern Control Room, said.