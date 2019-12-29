Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen, 3 boats seized

Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 14 Indian fishermen and seized their 3 trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters.

The arrests were made on Saturday in the seas north of the Delft island, the Navy said in a statement on Sunday. ‘Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 14 Indian fishermen along with 3 fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on December 28,’ the statement said.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to the assistant director of fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination for further action.The Navy said that due to extensive patrols, the number of Indian fishing trawlers entering Sri Lankan waters have been significantly reduced.