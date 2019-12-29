“This is beginning of the end of BJP-era”: Opposition leaders at Jharkhand

Opposition leaders claimed that the election defeat of BJP in Jharkhand is the beginning of the end of BJP era. The opposition leaders said this at the oath taking ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren as the Jharkhand chief minister.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the DMK leader M.K. Stalin. M.K.Kanimozhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Jitan Ram Manjhi were present at the function in Ranchi’s Morabadi area.

Congress leader Udit Raj, w said: “this is beginning of the end of BJP-era”. “The countdown has begun. The BJP is losing all states gradually. No state will remain in its hand in the coming days. Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam will also see non-BJP governments,” CPI leader D.Raja said.

The JMM came into power in Jharkhand by defeating the ruling BJP in an alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member assembly in the five-phase elections that ended on December 20. The BJP won 25 seats.