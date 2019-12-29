” Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity”: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday came down heavily on the uttar Pradesh government for the arrest of social activist and Congress spokesperson Sadaf jafar. Sadaf Jafar was arrested on December 19.

“The UP government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress activist Sadaf Jafar is clearly seen in the video asking the police to arrest those spreading the violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by making baseless allegations,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Along with the tweet Priyanka also shared a photo with Sadaf Jafar’s children.

“Both of Sadaf’s children are eagerly awaiting the release of their mother. This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and old men from their children,” she said in another tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh police has charged with rioting, attempted murder and assault on public servants. Jafar was arrested for participating a violent protest in Lucknow against Citizenship Amendment Act.