124 people having links with IS detained

The police in Turkey has detained 124 people having suspected links to IS. The state-run news agency informed that many foreign nationals were also detained.The raid was conducted by anti-terrorism police and national intelligence agency.

The police has raided 31 houses in Istanbul and arrested 24 including 4 foreigners. In Ankara 33 foreigners. Raids were conducted many other cities like Batman, Adana, Kayseri, Samsung and Bursa.

The IS suspects were from Iraq, Syria and Morocco. Till now, Turkey has deported a total of 778 IS or other militants from the country. Turkey has stepped up its efforts to expel foreign militants back to their home countries. Turkey government holds that ‘Turkey is not a hotel for foreign fighters’.