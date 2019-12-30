Airtel doubles minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users

Airtel has increased its minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to Rs 45 per month with immediate effect from Sunday, December 29. Before, the minimum monthly recharge was Rs 23. Now, the prepaid users of Airtel have to pay Rs 22 extra to stay on its network. Earlier, Vodafone Idea and Bharati Airtel had raised tariffs by as much as 40 percent.

In a public notice on Sunday, Airtel said, “It will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of ?45 or above every 28 days to avail services. In case of non-recharge with a voucher of ?45 or above at the end of the tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of 15 days. In case of non-recharge of a voucher with ?45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period.”