Divers find lost wedding ring of a women from the sea: Watch video

The divers of the Ajman Civil Defense has find out a lost wedding ring from the sea in a record time. A video of the mission was shared on social media by the Ajman Civil Defense.

The incident took place in Ajman Marina. An Arab woman and her husband was walking along the Ajman Marina. Her wedding ring slipped off her finger and fell into the sea. The couple called the emergency. And giving relief to the couple the diver of the Civil Defense has recovered the ring from the sea.