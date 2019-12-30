Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US Dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has rose against the US dollar in the early hours of trading . As per the market experts the positive opening in the Indian share market and the sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.36 and then rallied up and reached at 71.30 registering a gain of 5 paise against the US dollar.

Indian rupee settled trading at 71.35 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.10% 96.82.