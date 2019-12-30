Former Congress advisor questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence on NRC

Political Strategist and Vice President of Janta Dal (United) Prashant Kishor has questioned the silence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In an interview, Kishor said, “If the Congress President gives one statement (on the NRC issue), it will bring clarity. Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations – that is all legitimate and valid, (but) why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond (my) understanding.”

Kishor believes that the Congress president or Congress Working Committee (CWC) must ask all the Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states to declare that they will not allow the NRC in their states.

“More than 10 Chief Ministers, including the ones in the Congress have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. In other regional parties like those led by Nitish Kumar, Naveen Babu, Mamata didi or Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Ministers are serving as the head of the parties. In case of the Congress, the Chief Ministers are not the final decision-makers, and the CWC is the highest decision-making body,” Kishor said.

“My question and concern are that why is that the Congress president not saying this officially that the NRC will not be allowed in the Congress-ruled states?” he added.

Kishor further attacked Congress asking as to why it did not amend the act when it was in the government and had an opportunity to do so.

“The CAA was created back in 2003. From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government was in power. If the act was so unconstitutional, which is a fact , the Congress had an opportunity to amend it”, he said.

Kishor also disagreed with Home Minister Amit Shah’s explanation that there was no link between National Population Register (NPR) and the NRC.