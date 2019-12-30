Illegal Bangladeshis are going to Bangladesh from India: 350 Arrested at border

Illegal Bangladeshis residing in India are are now going back to their home country after the union government has enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Illegal migrants have started leaving India and going to Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested more than 350 people, including women and children while they were trying to cross border.

As per Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) people from near border areas are entering into Bangladesh due to fear after the Indian Parliament passed the CAA.

Major Qamarul Islam of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said, “We are keeping close watch on border. No one is allowed to enter or leave illegally. But many border areas between India-Bangladesh are open and people come illegally from those areas and Many people have been arrested due to this.”

The arrested people revelaed to BGB officials that hey had gone to India for livelihood, but failed to provide any valid documents.