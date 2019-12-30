IMD issues red alert in Delhi

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Delhi after the capital city recorded one of the coldest days of the season as minimum temperature touched 1.4 degree Celsius on Sunday.RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre has said that a ‘red colour’ warning has been issued for Delhi till January 3 as the temperatures are going below normal.

It is learnt that several flights got delayed at the IGI Airport in Delhi because of zero visibility due to immense fog. The dense fog has also affected the functioning of several trains and Delhi metro.Apart from Delhi, other North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are also facing severe winter.