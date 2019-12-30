Man fined for mocking former wife on social media

The Cassation Court in Abu Dhabi has upheld the fine ordered by a Criminal Court against a man convicted of mocking his ex-wife on social media. The Criminal Court in Abu Dhabi has ordered the man to pay Dh.20,000 as fine and confiscation of his devices for mocking his wife.

The man has mocked his former wife in a poem he posted on social media. The man in the poem stated that she resembles a monkey whom he asked to ‘go away’.

The victim accused that the convict always send these kind of messages to her which has caused disgrace to her.