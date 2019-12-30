Man sentenced to death over stabbing theatre actors

A Court in Saudi Arabia imposed death sentence to a Yemeni man for stabbing theatre artists. Penal Court in court in Saudi has also handed another man a 12-year-and-half prison sentence for helping the main defendant commit the crime.

The incident took place in in November at the King Abdullah Park in Riyadh. The Spanish theatre group was performing as part of a cultural festival organised by the Saudi authorities. Saudi capital Riyadh. The accused attacked them with knife. Three artists were injured in the attack.

The accused aged 33 was charged of terrorist acts .The attack was carried out on the orders of the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.